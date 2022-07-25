The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Increased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 1.0 %

ALL stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $132.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

