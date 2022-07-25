The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 175 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 175 ($2.09) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.67) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.46) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.61) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 164.83 ($1.97).
LON:VOD traded down GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 128.57 ($1.54). 83,956,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,276,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 126.78. The stock has a market cap of £36.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,142.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.69).
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
