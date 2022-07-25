Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total transaction of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,065.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.14. 3,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.67.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

