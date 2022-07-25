Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 497,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,169,320. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.