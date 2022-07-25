Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,233,050. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.50.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

