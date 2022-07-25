Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $18.60

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.60, but opened at $19.16. Tidewater shares last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 829 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $848.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.

Insider Transactions at Tidewater

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti bought 34,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,383,753.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,384.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 34,872 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.23 per share, with a total value of $705,460.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,996,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,383,753.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

