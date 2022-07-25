TotemFi (TOTM) Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. TotemFi has a market cap of $306,078.36 and approximately $12,601.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TotemFi has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004576 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017625 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001896 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032222 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
Buying and Selling TotemFi
