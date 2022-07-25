Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 5.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.30. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

