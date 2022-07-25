Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,871 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $70,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $578,209,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

TT opened at $139.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.48. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.