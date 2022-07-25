Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $86.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. B. Riley raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

