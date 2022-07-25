Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Shares Gap Down to $19.26

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $18.75. Tri Pointe Homes shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 11,789 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 36.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

