Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $195.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 1.24. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.