Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 11,738 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $164,504,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,982,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 289,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,102,000 after purchasing an additional 636,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,596,000 after purchasing an additional 718,517 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.47 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

