Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 8426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Triumph Gold Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

