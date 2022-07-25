TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $243,126.00

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $243,126.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

