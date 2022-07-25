Twinci Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,911.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Twinci has a market capitalization of $12,336.14 and approximately $50,911.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Twinci coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004529 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00032519 BTC.
About Twinci
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
