Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $38.97 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333,689 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 2.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Twilio worth $38,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.
Twilio Price Performance
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Twilio
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
See Also
