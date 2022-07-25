Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 564,895 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 4.3% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of SEA worth $73,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,902,289 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $227,428,000 after acquiring an additional 318,842 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,258 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 14.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 22.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.27. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $157.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.87.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

