Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 289,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,062,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.07.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.