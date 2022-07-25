U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.54. 17,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,352,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SLCA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,598,000 after acquiring an additional 140,656 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,365,000 after purchasing an additional 344,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,354,000 after purchasing an additional 243,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,262,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after buying an additional 318,136 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

