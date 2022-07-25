UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.80. 97,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

