Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.23 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $26.23 million and $17.09 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.97 or 0.00027343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00101494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00018712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00241429 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007955 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars.

