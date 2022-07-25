Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Increased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,471,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $401,967,000 after purchasing an additional 123,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

UNP traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $214.70. 10,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

