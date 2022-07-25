United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.88. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 130,729 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Microelectronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in United Microelectronics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

