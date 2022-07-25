United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Southern Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 13.5% of Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Southern Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,544,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.5% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 200,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

UPS stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

