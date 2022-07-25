United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.5 %

UPS opened at $187.98 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average of $195.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

