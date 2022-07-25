United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $187.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

