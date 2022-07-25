United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 4.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 104,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,403,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.
United States Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
About United States Steel
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
