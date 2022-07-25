United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 4.4%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 104,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,403,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares in the company, valued at $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

