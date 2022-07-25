Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.10. 1,069,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,637. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.63 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.21.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

