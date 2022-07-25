UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.84 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $4.84 billion and approximately $3.21 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $5.08 or 0.00024047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00253229 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000907 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.