UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $4.85 billion and approximately $3.33 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.09 or 0.00023049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00256708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

