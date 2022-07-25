V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.26. 43,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

