VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Holdings Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $28,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $2,516,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 120,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

