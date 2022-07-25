Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 11.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $55,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,867,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,578. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

