Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 322.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after acquiring an additional 176,083 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

