Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Cut by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,394,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,996,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 717,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,467,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.