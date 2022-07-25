Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after acquiring an additional 84,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.79. The stock had a trading volume of 95,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,011,820. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.