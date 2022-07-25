Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.8% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $66,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after buying an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

