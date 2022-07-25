Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

