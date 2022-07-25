Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 459,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 195.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 153,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $40.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.