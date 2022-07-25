Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $350.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

