Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 608.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,222,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 142,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,004. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

