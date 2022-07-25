Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Reduced by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Stock Down 1.0 %

VO stock opened at $206.73 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.02.

Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

