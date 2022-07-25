Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,672,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.70. 140,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,558. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

