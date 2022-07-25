Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,938. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.85.

