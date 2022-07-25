Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,407,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $423,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $156.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

