Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is IFG Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $364.25 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $359.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.57.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

