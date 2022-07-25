Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $1.24 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00005821 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $702,228.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031693 BTC.
Vanilla Network Coin Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.
