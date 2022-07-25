Varonis Systems (VRNS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2022 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/22/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $36.00.

7/18/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00.

7/12/2022 – Varonis Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.74. 66,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,588. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

