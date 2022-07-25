Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Acquires 74,760 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,278,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,760 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.40% of Everi worth $26,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Everi by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRI. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Everi Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.